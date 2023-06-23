Aurobindo Pharma arm signs pact with MPP to manufacture Nilotinib capsules

This product will be produced at the Eugia Pharma Specialties Ltd in Medchal, Telnagana.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited announced that its subsidiary company Eugia Pharma Specialties Limited has entered a sub-licensing agreement with Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to develop and market Nilotinib capsules.

Nilotinib capsules were originally developed by Novartis for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukaemia in 44 low and middle-income countries, including seven countries where patents on the product are pending or in force.

This product will be produced at the Eugia Pharma Specialties Ltd facility in Medchal, Telangana.

K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma said, “We are excited that Eugia has been granted the voluntary license from MPP to develop, manufacture & distribute generic Nilotinib capsules in select markets. These are the first sub-license agreements that MPP has signed for a cancer treatment that will be made available in the LMIC, through this license. This product will be a good addition to Aurobindo’s oncology portfolio and will further strengthen our leadership in the generic oncology medicine space. We are looking forward to start supplying the product at the earliest and to help reduce the risk of chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) in certain patients.”

Charles Gore, Executive Director of Medicines Patent Pool, added, “We are delighted to be working with these four generic manufacturers to develop generic nilotinib and bring an affordable treatment option to people diagnosed with CML in these countries.”