Aurobindo Pharma arm fails to get EU-GMP nod, recalls marketing for 2 biosimilars

Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary requested for withdrawal of two dossiers - ZEFYLTI and DYRUPEG

The European Union drug watchdog has accepted a request of CuraTeQ Biologics to withdraw the applications for marketing authorisation of its two products, the company has informed the stock exchanges.

The request came after the company failed to obtain the European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) certification for the biosimilar manufacturing facility within the Day 180 clock-stop period and no further clock-stop extensions.

CuraTeQ Biologics sro, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, sought to pull out the two dossiers - ZEFYLTI, a filgrastim biosimilar, and DYRUPEG, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar - after necessary consultations and receiving guidance from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use under the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The pharma major said it will work with the agency to re-submit the applications at the earliest and reiterated that the withdrawal will not impact any future filings or ongoing clinical studies as it is procedural in nature.