172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|aurobindo-inks-pact-with-new-mountain-capital-to-sell-us-based-unit-for-550-million-6013581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo inks pact with New Mountain Capital to sell US-based unit for $550 million

The drug firm has reached a definitive agreement to sell Natrol, a unit of Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc, to an affiliate of New Mountain Capital to combine with Jarrow Formulas, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said it has inked a pact to divest Natrol, a wholly-owned unit of its US-based subsidiary, to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for USD 550 million (around Rs 4,048 crore).

Aurobindo Pharma had acquired Natrol in December 2014.

The drug firm has reached a definitive agreement to sell Natrol, a unit of Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc, to an affiliate of New Mountain Capital to combine with Jarrow Formulas, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.

Close

The all-cash transaction is valued at USD 550 Million (or Rs 4,048 crore at the current exchange rate), it added.

related news

Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close by January 2021, the Hyderabad-based firm said.

Natrol''s annual sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, stood at around USD 157 million.

Natrol has been a consistently profitable business, growing on all fronts under Aurobindo''s ownership, the drug firm said.

“Aurobindo is committed to evaluating and concluding strategic options towards focused portfolio enhancement with the ultimate objective of enhancing stakeholder values. We are pleased to sell the Natrol business to an outstanding private equity player, who could focus additional resources to grow Natrol, its products and brands further," Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan said.

He added that proceeds from Natrol''s divestiture will be used to reduce debt and other new strategic initiatives.

Founded in 1980 as a cosmetics company, Natrol has evolved over the past several decades into a pioneer in nutraceuticals segment.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 10:53 am

tags #busimess #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.