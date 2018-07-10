App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo closing in on acquisition of Mallinckrodt's specialty generics ops: Report

The Indian drug maker has a decent track record in turning around the businesses that it acquires.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Aurobindo Pharma is closing in on the acquisition of Mallinckrodt's specialty generics business in the US, including its portfolio of opioid-based painkillers, for $850-900 million, The Economic Times reported.

The drug maker, which is India's second largest by sales, told Moneycontrol that it can't comment on "market speculation".

Mallinckrodt's generics unit was put on the block last year as it was weighing on the company's performance.

The US administration was cracking down on doctors and pharmaceutical companies for pushing opioid products to patients, which led to prescription drug abuse.

As a result, the generic business' operating income dropped 39 percent in 2017 to $231.5 million.

In July last year, the Missouri-based company, which is one of the largest manufacturers of pain relief drug oxycodone in the US, agreed to pay a $35 million fine to settle allegations that it failed to report suspicious drug orders.

Aurobindo, which is looking at acquisitions in US and Europe, and has been prominently named as a potential suitor to buy Mallinckrodt's generics business for a quite some time now.

The Indian drug maker has a decent track record in turning around the businesses that it acquires. It bought Actavis' loss-making western European generics business in April 2014 for 30 million euros, and made it profitable within 2 years of the acquisition.

In the same year, Aurobindo also acquired Natrol for $132.5 million by ending up the highest bidder for it in a bankruptcy court-ordered auction. This helped the company foray into the nutraceuticals segment in the US.

Natrol too turned profitable in second year after its acquisition.

"Opioid business could be a risky bet in US despite being available at cheap valuation," said an analyst who didn't want to be named.

Lupin paid $880 million to acquire US-based drug maker GAVIS to get access to the pain management drugs market in the US. The amount paid was equivalent to nine times GAVIS' annual sales.

However, the contribution from GAVIS has been below expectation so far. The pace of approvals have been slow and the US crackdown on use of opioids isn't helping matters.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 01:14 pm

tags #Business #Health

