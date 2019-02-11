App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo acquires Apotex's ops in 5 European countries

The company had inked a binding agreement on July 14, 2018, to acquire five of Apotex' European businesses, including infrastructure, personnel, products, certain established trademarks, marketing authorisations and dossier licence rights in Poland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said it has completed the EUR 74-million deal to acquire Apotex's commercial operations and certain supporting infrastructure in five European countries.

The company had inked a binding agreement on July 14, 2018, to acquire five of Apotex' European businesses, including infrastructure, personnel, products, certain established trademarks, marketing authorisations and dossier licence rights in Poland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation to shareholders or potential investors, it added.

Aurobindo Pharma shares were trading 0.94 per cent down at Rs 753.50 apiece on the BSE
First Published on Feb 11, 2019 12:28 pm

tags #Apotex #Aurobindo Pharma #Business #Companies

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.