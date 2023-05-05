Aurionpro Payments gets in-principle nod from RBI to operate as payment aggregator

AuroPay is on track to launch comprehensive payment services in the market (Representative Image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Aurionpro Payment Solutions, also known as AuroPay, on May 5 said it received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator.

A subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions, AuroPay will be able to commence the payment aggregator business on receiving the final certificate of authorisation from the RBI.

“With the achievement of this significant milestone, AuroPay remains on track to launch comprehensive payment services in the market,” the company told exchanges.

Payment aggregators are entities that allow e-commerce sites and merchants to accept various payment instruments from customers. They receive payments from customers, pool them and then transfer them to merchants after a period, saving them the hassle of creating their own payments system.

“We are extremely delighted ... This is a substantial stride forward in our mission to facilitate seamless online digital payments in the country, especially in the area of B2B payments,” Aurionpro Payments CEO Balkrishna Pangam said in a release.

AuroPay is a fintech solutions provider which offers a bouquet of e-payment options which are safe, secure, user-friendly and affordable, the release added.

“The aim is to become a one-stop shop, offering a wide range of services in the payment ecosystem globally, catering to e-commerce businesses as well as SMEs which are rapidly adopting digital technologies,” it said.

Parent Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the banking, mobility, payments, and government sectors.

At 2.26 pm, Aurionpro Solutions was trading at Rs 450.30, up Rs 19.55, or 4.54 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 452.20 and an intraday low of Rs 425.05.

The RBI through circulars dated March 17, 2020 and March 31, 2021 issued guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways to regulate such entities.

The aggregators that existed on March 17, 202o were required to apply for authorisation by September 30, 2021. The deadline was later extended by a year.

On February 15, 2023, the RBI granted in-principle authorisation to 32 existing payment aggregators to act as online payment aggregators.

Amazon (Pay) India Pvt Ltd, Google India Digital Services Pvt Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Reliance Payment Solutions Ltd and Zomato Payments Pvt Ltd are among those to be granted in-principle authorisation. Applications of 18 payment aggregators are in the process, the RBI has said.