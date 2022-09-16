August domestic air traffic rises 51% Y-o-Y to 101.16 lakh passengers

India's domestic air traffic rose 51 per cent year-on-year to 101.16 lakh passengers in August 2022.

According to official data, passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-August 2022 were 770.70 lakhs compared to 460.45 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year, registering annual growth of 67.38 per cent. Domestic air traffic in July stood at 97.05 lakh passengers.

However, domestic air traffic was still lower than pre-COVID levels, as in August 2019, domestic air passenger traffic stood at 117.93 lakh passengers.

IndiGo's market share in August fell to 57.7 per cent in August from 58.8 per cent, the airline carried 58.32 lakh passengers in August.

According to the data Vistara occupied the number two slot in terms of market share with 9.7 percent, flying 9.81 lakh passengers during the period. However, the airline’s market share declined from 10.4 percent in July.

GoFirst's market share in August rose to 8.6 per cent from 8.2 per cent in July, the airline carried 8.7 lakh passengers in August. Air India's market share in August rose to 8.5 per cent from 8.4 per cent in July, the airline carried 8.61 lakh passengers in August.

SpiceJet fell to the number five slot in terms of market share in August. The airline’s market share fell to 7.9 per cent from 8 per cent in July, the airline carried 7.98 lakh passengers in August.

The passenger load factors -- which means occupancy rates - of SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India stood at 84.6 percent, 78.3 percent, 84.4 percent, 81.6 percent, 73.6 percent, and 74.9 percent, respectively, in August 2022

A total of 557 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines, data showed. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for August 2022 has been around 0.55.

The DGCA data said in August, AirAsia India had the best on-time performance of 93.3 percent at four metro airports - Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Vistara had the second best on-time performance, followed by Air India and IndiGo.