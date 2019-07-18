Auditor resignation: SEBI releases consultative paper

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on July 18 released a consultative paper to manage the recent resignations of many statutory auditors from listed entities.

The regulator proposed that if an auditor of a listed entity proposes to resign and the auditor has signed the audit report for all the quarters of a financial year, except the last quarter, then the auditor shall finalise the audit report for the said financial year before such resignation.

Also read: Sensing trouble, these top auditors have resigned from listed companies

In all other cases, the auditor shall issue limited review/audit report for that quarter before such resignation(i.e. previous quarter in reference to the date of resignation).

For example, if the auditor of a listed entity makes a decision to resign in August 2019, the auditor shall issue the limited review/ audit report for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 before such resignation.

It also provided a proposal on strengthening and clarifying the role of audit committees.

The paper also invited comments on the above framework that may be sent to SEBI on or before August 08.