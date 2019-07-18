App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auditor resignation: SEBI releases consultative paper

It also provided a proposal on strengthening and clarifying the role of audit committees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on July 18 released a consultative paper to manage the recent resignations of many statutory auditors from listed entities.

The regulator proposed that if an auditor of a listed entity proposes to resign and the auditor has signed the audit report for all the quarters of a financial year, except the last quarter, then the auditor shall finalise the audit report for the said financial year before such resignation.

Also read: Sensing trouble, these top auditors have resigned from listed companies

Close

In all other cases, the auditor shall issue limited review/audit report for that quarter before such resignation(i.e. previous quarter in reference to the date of resignation).

For example, if the auditor of a listed entity makes a decision to resign in August 2019, the auditor shall issue the limited review/ audit report for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 before such resignation.

It also provided a proposal on strengthening and clarifying the role of audit committees.

The paper also invited comments on the above framework that may be sent to SEBI on or before August 08.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #Business #India #SEBI

