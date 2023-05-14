English
    Auditor of Zomato subsidiary resigns

    In a regulatory filing, Zomato said statutory auditor of its material subsidiary resigned with effect from May 13, 2023.

    PTI
    May 14, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST
    Online food delivery platform Zomato on Saturday said the auditor of its subsidiary Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd, BB & Associates has resigned.

    In a letter to the board of Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd, which was shared on stock exchanges, BB & Associates said its resignation was after various discussions with the management of holding company Zomato Ltd.
    "We understand that they want to appoint one of the large audit firms as statutory auditors of the company. Accordingly, we have agreed to step down as statutory auditors of the company w.e.f. May 13, 2023," the letter said.
    BB & Associates was re-appointed as the statutory auditors of Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd for a period of five years after shareholder's resolution on July 14, 2021.

    PTI
