Auditor of Zomato subsidiary resigns

Zomato Subsidiary

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Saturday said the auditor of its subsidiary Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd, BB & Associates has resigned.

In a regulatory filing, Zomato said statutory auditor of its material subsidiary resigned with effect from May 13, 2023.

In a letter to the board of Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd, which was shared on stock exchanges, BB & Associates said its resignation was after various discussions with the management of holding company Zomato Ltd.

"We understand that they want to appoint one of the large audit firms as statutory auditors of the company. Accordingly, we have agreed to step down as statutory auditors of the company w.e.f. May 13, 2023," the letter said.

BB & Associates was re-appointed as the statutory auditors of Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd for a period of five years after shareholder's resolution on July 14, 2021.