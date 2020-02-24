Auditor brings instances of 'avoidance transactions' at DHFL to administrator's notice: Report

Creditors of beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) were informed by auditor Grant Thornton about some instances of "avoidance transactions", a source told Mint.

As per the sources cited in the report, the administrator suspected that some transactions took place come under the ambit of Sections 43, 45, 50 and 66 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). These include preferential, undervalued or extrotionate transactions which are collectively referred to as 'avoidance transactions'.

The report, which was presented by Grant Thornton, was compiled after the auditor looked into the housing finance company's project finance portfolio, and is yet to assess project loans under the slum rehabilitation authority (SRA).

The RBI-appointed administrator also got in touch with former employees of DHFL to find out about any such transactions that might have taken place. The source cited earlier said that the creditors will be intimated of the response of these former employees once it has been recorded.

Loans of up to Rs 500 crore a month will be given out by DHFL, its management at present told the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

The board of DHFL was superseded by the RBI on November 20 last year, after which the debt-ridden lender was referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).