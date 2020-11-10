PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|audi-to-hike-prices-across-models-by-up-to-2-from-january-next-year-6097581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 125
MGB : 108

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Audi to hike prices across models by up to 2% from January next year

The company has revised prices upwardly in view of the weakening of the rupee and rising input costs, Audi India said in a release.

PTI

German luxury car maker Audi on Tuesday announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year.

The company has revised prices upwardly in view of the weakening of the rupee and rising input costs, Audi India said in a release.

"Ex-showroom price of Audi India models will increase by up to 2 per cent, effective from January 1, 2021, due to currency fluctuations and rising input costs," it said in the release.

Close

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We strive to give our customers the best, but the rising inputs costs and currency fluctuations have put a strain on our cost structures and we are forced to make amends to prices."

related news

"While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price for sustainable growth," he said.

Audi India has launched models such as Q8, the ultra-suave A8 L, the RS 7 Sportback, RS Q8, Q8 Celebration and Q2 in the domestic market this year.

The company said it has introduced the Q8 Celebration model priced at Rs 98.98 lakh ex-showroom to kick start the festive celebrations, while for the newly launched Q2 model, it is offering a package that comes bundled with a five- year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years roadside assistance, it said.

In addition, Celebration programs on certain models including the A6 are currently on offer for the festive season, Audi India said in the release.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Audi #Auto #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.