    AUDI to focus on electric vehicles from 2033: Official

    Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the auto major would stop production of current models powered by ICE and would commence transition to sell only electric vehicles from 2033 onwards.

    PTI
    July 26, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST
    The A8 L sees its midlife update with a facelift that gives it new, sharper styling, advanced lighting tech and some new tech on the inside as well. As for the design, there is a wider grille flanked by Audi’s new Digital Matrix LED lights.(Dynamic photo, Color: Manhattan grey)

    German luxury car maker Audi would be focusing only on electric vehicles by 2033 and would stop making cars run on international combustion engines (ICE), a top official said on Tuesday.

    Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the auto major would stop production of current models powered by ICE and would commence transition to sell only electric vehicles from 2033 onwards.

    Dhillon clarified that the company would manufacture all the existing models fitted with petrol engine and would retail till 2032 for its transition to electric vehicles.

    Responding to a query about incidents of battery operated vehicles going up in flames, he said all the components for the battery were brought individually and assembled at the factories by trained professionals with utmost regard for 'safety’ and 'quality’.

    After inaugurating the company’s pre-used car showroom Audi Approved Plus here, he said it was the 17th outlet of the 22 planned to be inaugurated this year. Audi India reported 101 per cent sales in 2021 as compared to previous year and during the first six months (January-June 2022), it witnessed a jump of 49 percent, he said.
