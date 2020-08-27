172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|audi-rs-q8-launched-in-india-price-starts-at-rs-2-07-crore-5762371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Audi RS Q8 launched in India, price starts at Rs 2.07 crore

The Audi RS Q8 is powered by a turbo 4-litre petrol engine delivering power of 600hp that can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph under four seconds. It combines the elegance of a premium coupe and the ability of an SUV, Audi India said in a statement.

PTI

German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday launched its latest SUV, Audi RS Q8, in India with price starting at Rs 2.07 crore.

The Audi RS Q8 is powered by a turbo 4-litre petrol engine delivering power of 600hp that can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph under four seconds. It combines the elegance of a premium coupe and the ability of an SUV, Audi India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "it's an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack... We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados."

Close

The model has a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main on-board electrical system. It also features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when power needed is lesser to save fuel. The car has a standard eight-speed gearbox.

It is also equipped with high-end features such as all-wheel steering, roof spoiler, virtual cockpit, sport adaptive air suspension and air quality package with four zone climate control, among others as standard.

Dhillon said the recently launched Audi RS 7 and the Audi RS Q8 show the company's commitment to offering the very best to its customers in India.

"We will add more exciting new models from the Audi global range to India this year and look forward to enhancing the celebrations of our customers during the festive season," he added.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 11:08 am

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.