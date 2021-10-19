MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Audi opens bookings for new Q5 SUV in India

The new version of the Q5 can be booked with a payment of Rs 2 lakh online through the company's official website or at any of its dealerships, Audi India said in a statement.

PTI
October 19, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST
Dynamic photo Color: District green

Dynamic photo Color: District green

German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday opened bookings for its upcoming new Q5 SUV in India ahead of its launch next month.

The new version of the Q5 can be booked with a payment of Rs 2 lakh online through the company's official website or at any of its dealerships, Audi India said in a statement.

The model will be powered by a 2-litre petrol engine that produces 249 HP and 370 Nm of torque and will come with safety features such as eight airbags, including rear-side airbags to enhance dive safety, besides other features such as Audi park assist, comfort key with sensor controlled boot lid operation.

''Today, we open bookings for our strong addition to Audi's successful Q family in India - the Audi Q5. This will be our 9th product launch for 2021,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Stating that the new Audi Q5 is a blend of features, comfort and practicality in its segment, he said, ''With its new design that captivates at first glance, we are confident that it will continue to retain its leadership position in the segment and woo the existing and prospective customers.'' The luxury carmaker is seeking to accelerate its sales growth in India with the launch of the all-new Q5 SUV, one of its volume drivers next month.

Close

Related stories

It had suspended sales of its popular SUVS -- Q3, Q5 and the Q7 last year when India moved to BS-VI emission norms with the company also deciding to stop offering diesel engine options in the country.

Audi India, which shares its annual sales numbers only, had sold 1,639 units in 2020. However, in terms of growth in the first eight months of 2021 it has already witnessed 115 percent increase in sales.
PTI
Tags: #Audi #Business #Companies #Q5 #SUV
first published: Oct 19, 2021 10:37 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.