Audi maintaining high double-digit sales growth target in India this year: Balbir S Dhillon

German luxury carmaker Audi is maintaining a high double-digit sales growth target in India this year, despite global supply chain issues, riding on buoyant demand and festive season is expected to fuel it further, a senior company official said.

The company on Tuesday relaunched its popular Q3 SUV in India with price starting at Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom) after a gap of more than two years.

With this, Audi sees the new introduction playing a significant role in its growth in the country going forward.

In the January-June period of 2022, Audi India had posted 49 per cent growth in retail sales at 1,765 units as compared to 1,181 units in the same period last year.

"No doubt, the first half was good. We are looking at high double-digit growth, but how much it will be I cannot say right now because the global challenges are still not over," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.