you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Audi launches new editions of Q7 SUV, A4 sedan in India

The Audi Q7 Lifestyle Edition is priced at Rs 75.82 lakh while the A4 Lifestyle Edition is tagged at Rs 43.09 lakh (ex-showroom prices).

PTI
German luxury carmaker Audi on April 24 launched new variants of its SUV Q7 and sedan A4 in India.

The Audi Q7 Lifestyle Edition is priced at Rs 75.82 lakh while the A4 Lifestyle Edition is tagged at Rs 43.09 lakh (ex-showroom prices).

"The successful feedback and strong demand from our customers for our recently launched Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition has inspired us to introduce the popular Audi models - the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition in India," Audi India Head Rahil Ansari said in a statement.
