Audi India ordered to refund Rs 60 lakh to Chennai customer over car's faulty brakes

Feb 09, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

Apart from refunding the entire purchase cost of the vehicle, the German luxury carmaker was also instructed to pay the complainant Rs. 25,000 additionally towards the cost of litigation.

Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TNSCDRC), a quasi-judicial body to protect the rights of consumers, recently directed Audi India to refund Rs 60 lakh to a customer in Chennai who bought a Q7 Sports Utility Vehicle (UTV) that had brake-related problems.

TNSCDRC’s president Justice R. Subbiah and its member R. Venkatesaperumal passed the order on November 22, 2022, on a complaint filed by Saravana Stores Tex represented by its Managing Partner Rajaratnam Sabapathy.

The bench rejected the defendant's submissions, taking into account the substantial tax invoice bills worth lakhs that had been paid by the complainant for repairs, replacement, and servicing, twice. Still, no compensation was awarded by the jury members as the car was used by the complainant for a considerable amount of time.