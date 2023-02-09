Audi India ordered to refund Rs 60 lakh to Chennai customer over car's faulty brakes

Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TNSCDRC), a quasi-judicial body to protect the rights of consumers, recently directed Audi India to refund Rs 60 lakh to a customer in Chennai who bought a Q7 Sports Utility Vehicle (UTV) that had brake-related problems.

Apart from refunding the entire purchase cost of the vehicle, the German luxury carmaker was also instructed to pay the complainant Rs. 25,000 additionally towards the cost of litigation.

TNSCDRC’s president Justice R. Subbiah and its member R. Venkatesaperumal passed the order on November 22, 2022, on a complaint filed by Saravana Stores Tex represented by its Managing Partner Rajaratnam Sabapathy.

The bench rejected the defendant's submissions, taking into account the substantial tax invoice bills worth lakhs that had been paid by the complainant for repairs, replacement, and servicing, twice. Still, no compensation was awarded by the jury members as the car was used by the complainant for a considerable amount of time.

It has been learnt from the court order, a soft copy of which was shared with Moneycontrol, that in January 2009, the plaintiff purchased the Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Quattro from Audi India and channel partners in the name of his partnership firm Saravana Stores Tex.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review: The quintessential cruiser It was stated that Audi India, in a brochure, claimed the model had a unique braking system along with numerous other safety features. In November 2013, the car was serviced at a workshop for Brake-Pad Warning glowing and the workshop claimed it had changed the front and rear brake pads and discs. Audi stated that the next service was due in October 2014, but the car owner, travelling with his family, had a narrow escape when the SUV experienced brake system failure at a spot in Kallakurichi district in July 2014. According to the court order, the complainant continued to suffer brake-related issues even after getting it serviced for Rs 2.4 lakhs. The complainant sought a Rs 30 lakh compensation from Audi through TNSCDRC, after the german carmaker failed to address his complaints. The opposing parties (Audi India and its channel partners), in their argument, denied the alleged brake failure and argued that it would be factually incorrect to state that the problem was an inherent manufacturing defect. Despite multiple attempts by Moneycontrol to reach out to Audi India by email, no comments could be elicited until publishing time. Spokespeople at Audi’s parent company VW Group also didn’t offer any comment. Sanjay Pinto, advocate for the Complainant Saravana Stores Tex, claimed that after payment of Rs. 2.4 lakh in service costs, issues with the brakes persisted. In his view, it wouldn’t have happened again unless it was intrinsic. He said the car had only been driven for 42,036 km and hadn’t been roughly used. Pinto told Moneycontrol separately, “There are no re-takes in life. Car owners pay a premium through their nose for high end vehicles not just for a fancy logo, but safety features. Brakes are the most vital of these features. Repeated braking issues can endanger the lives of not just passengers but also the general public. This landmark judgment will make automobile manufacturers more accountable and raise the bar with regard to safety features and after- sales servicing.” No auto analysts were willing to offer a comment on the case on record. A leading industry consultant, on condition of anonymity, stated that such incidents are a regular occurrence and will not impact Audi India’s sales in the long term.

