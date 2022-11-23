English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Audi halts all activities on Twitter - WirtschaftsWoche

    The company has not tweeted since Nov. 1 after previously tweeting almost every day. Musk took ownership of Twitter in late October.

    Reuters
    November 23, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST

    German carmaker Audi has halted all activities on Twitter until further notice, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

    Earlier this month, Volkswagen, which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche brands, said it had recommended they pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

    Audi was not immediately available for comment.

    The company has not tweeted since Nov. 1 after previously tweeting almost every day. Musk took ownership of Twitter in late October.
    Reuters
    Tags: #activity halted #Audi #Twitter
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:27 pm