Audi drives in new A8 L sedan in India tagged at Rs 1.29 cr

Audi A8 L | And finally, the sedan in the luxury segment is the Audi A8 L. The A8 L sees its midlife update with a facelift that gives it new, sharper styling, advanced lighting tech and some new tech on the inside as well. As for the design, there is a wider grille flanked by Audi’s new Digital Matrix LED lights. This tech uses 1.3 million micro mirrors that allow the light to be split and focused on the driver’s lane alone. On the inside, the infotainment system has been updated with the latest MIB 3 software. The rear seats also get their own 10.1-inch infotainment displays, both of which can be controlled via the remote in the centre armrest. Powering the A8 L, however, will be the same 340 PS 3-litre turbo-petrol with mild hybrid tech that does duty on the current A8. The A8 L is set to be launched in the Indian market on July 12. Bookings are currently underway and we are expecting a price of around Rs 1.5 crore. (Image: Audi)

German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday launched the latest version of its flagship sedan A8 L in India with price starting at Rs 1.29 crore (ex-showroom).

The automaker has launched the fourth generation of the model in two variants — Celebration Edition and Technology, priced at Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.57 crore respectively.

Both the trims can be personalised as per the requirements of the customer. While the Celebration Edition is available as a five seater, the Technology variant is available in both four and five seat configurations.

"This is our flagship model which is kind of a brand shaper for us. We are focussing on personalisation and customisation with these cars so that every unit is unique for the customer," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.

The premium sedan is powered by a 3-litre petrol engine mated with a 48V mild-hybrid engine with 340 hp power output enabling 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds.