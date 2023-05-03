English
    Audi commences local production of Q3 range in India

    With this, the Volkswagen Group reiterates its commitment to Make in India and continues to enhance its product offering to meet the ever evolving needs of the discerning Indian luxury customer

    PTI
    May 03, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Luxury carmaker Audi India on Wednesday said it has commenced local production of Q3 and Q3 Sportback at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's Aurangabad facility.

    With this, the Volkswagen Group reiterates its commitment to Make in India and continues to enhance its product offering to meet the ever evolving needs of the discerning Indian luxury customer, the automaker said in a statement.

    "Commencing local production of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback is a momentous step for the brand in India. With this, we now manufacture six cars at our facility in Aurangabad," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon stated.

    The company rolls out A4, A6, Q5, Q7, Q3 and Q3 Sportback from the plant making inroads and moving towards capturing India's dynamic and growing luxury car market, he added.

    PTI
    first published: May 3, 2023 07:28 pm