Feb 28, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Audi announces limited period service package

The offer price for a comprehensive service package of five years or 1 lakh kilometres is Rs 2,25,000 for A3 model, while for Audi A4, the price is Rs 2,57,000.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury car maker Audi announced its limited period 'comprehensive service package' aimed at providing the lowest cost of ownership across the luxury car segment in India along with service benefits.

Audi comprehensive service package has been designed to take care of financial exposure, the company said in a statement.

The package is exclusively available through the authorised dealers for sale to customers.

"Audi after sales service will be a key focal point for the year 2018 and the newly launched comprehensive service package is aimed to upsurge customer satisfaction at a service level," Audi India Head Rahil Ansari said.

The offer price for a comprehensive service package of five years or 1 lakh kilometres is Rs 2,25,000 for A3 model, while for Audi A4, the price is Rs 2,57,000.

The price for Audi A6 is Rs 2,72,000, Rs 4,34,000 for Audi A8, Rs 2,25,000 for an Audi Q3, Rs 3,32,000 for Audi Q5 and Rs 3,97,000 for Audi Q7.

While the package is transferable from one customer to another during the contracted period, it can also be availed by the customer at any authorised dealer workshop across India, irrespective of the selling dealer, the company said.

tags #Audi #Business #India

