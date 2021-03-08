English
E-auction of liquor shop in Rajasthan village draws highest bid of Rs 510 crore

Excise department officials reportedly did not expect a liquor store to draw such a high bid at an auction, wherein the highest bid was 708 times higher than the base price of Rs 72 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST
A liquor store in a Rajasthan village has drawn bids as high as Rs 510 crore at an e-auction.

The auction for the alcohol shop located in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district opened at 11 am and ended way past midnight, fetching hundreds of crores.

Hindustan Times reported that the auction started with a base price of Rs 72 lakh, but by the time it concluded at 2 am, a bidder had agreed to pay Rs 510 crore for it.

The liquor store was purchased by two women hailing from the same family. One of the buyers has been identified as Kiran Kanwar.

As per excise department rules, the new owners of the liquor store will have to pay two percent of the shop’s worth to the authorities.

Notably, liquor store auctions are common in Rajasthan and since e-auctions were restarted in the state, more than 7,000 alcohol shops have been auctioned. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had abolished this practice, but after Congress came to power in the state, Ashok Gehlot allowed bidding on liquor stores again.
