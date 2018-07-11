Auction for Wind energy capacity of close to 2,000 MW goes undersubscribed

The 2,000-MW of wind energy capacity floated by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) was undersubscribed by 800 MW.

According to the Economic Times, only 1,200 MW of the capacity has been bid for by four renewable energy companies — Sprng Energy, Alfanar Energy, Adani Green Energy and Renew Power.

The report states that the lack of the necessary infrastructure to transmit the energy produced might be a cause of concern for the energy players. And that the tender may be scrapped for the same reason.

The report also quoted, Vinay Rustagi, managing director at renewable energy consultancy Bridge to India. He said a lack of visibility on the transmission side meant that it was likely that energy providers would have shown a lukewarm response to the bidding.

The report has quoted a state government official saying that they have noted the concerns of developers, and a decision will be made soon. He further mentioned the possibility of deferring the bid or cancelling it entirely. If the bid is cancelled, a fresh tender may be provided.

The government is expected to take a decision soon.