App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auction for Wind energy capacity of close to 2,000 MW goes undersubscribed

The report states that the lack of the necessary infrastructure to transmit the energy produced might be a cause of concern for the energy players.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 2,000-MW of wind energy capacity floated by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) was undersubscribed by 800 MW.

According to the Economic Times, only 1,200 MW of the capacity has been bid for by four renewable energy companies — Sprng Energy, Alfanar Energy, Adani Green Energy and Renew Power.

The report states that the lack of the necessary infrastructure to transmit the energy produced might be a cause of concern for the energy players. And that the tender may be scrapped for the same reason.

The report also quoted, Vinay Rustagi, managing director at renewable energy consultancy Bridge to India. He said a lack of visibility on the transmission side meant that it was likely that energy providers would have shown a lukewarm response to the bidding.

The report has quoted a state government official saying that they have noted the concerns of developers, and a decision will be made soon. He further mentioned the possibility of deferring the bid or cancelling it entirely. If the bid is cancelled, a fresh tender may be provided.

The government is expected to take a decision soon.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 12:34 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.