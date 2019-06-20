App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

AU Small Finance Bank to raise up to Rs 500cr via bonds

The money will be raised in one or more tranches up to Rs 500 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
AU Small Finance Bank said June 20 it will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds.

The board of directors at their meeting held on June 20 considered and approved to augment the capital by an issue of Basel III compliant, rated, unlisted, tier II, unsecured non-convertible redeemable debentures, the filing said.

Shares of the company closed 1.06 per cent down at Rs 674.05 on BSE.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Bond News #Business #Market news

