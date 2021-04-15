AU Small Finance Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 126.1% YoY to Rs 277 cr: Sharekhan

AU Small Finance Bank | The bank launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on March 9 and fixed the floor price at Rs 1,181.06 per share.

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects AU Small Finance Bank to report net profit at Rs 277 crore up 126.1% year-on-year (down 42.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 26.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 701 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 118.4% Y-o-Y (down 21 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 690 crore.

