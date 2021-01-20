AU Small Finance Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 128.9% YoY to Rs. 435.2 cr: Emkay

AU Small Finance Bank | Westbridge AIF I acquired 59.50 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 911.37 per share, whereas Redwood Investment sold 1,37,02,614 shares at Rs 910.55 per share on the BSE.

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects AU Small Finance Bank to report net profit at Rs. 435.2 crore up 128.9% year-on-year (up 35.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 589 crore, according to Emkay.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 152.2% Y-o-Y (up 69.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 788.9 crore.

