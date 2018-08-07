App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Net rises 24% to Rs 77cr

Total income increased by 69 percent to Rs 703.33 crore in the first quarter of 2018-19 compared to Rs 415.99 crore in the same period of last year, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

AU Small Finance Bank today reported a 24 percent rise in net profit at Rs 77 crore for the first quarter of 2018-19 financial year. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 62 crore in the April-June period of 2017-18.

Total income increased by 69 percent to Rs 703.33 crore in the first quarter of 2018-19 compared to Rs 415.99 crore in the same period of last year, it said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income rose by more than 56 percent to Rs 286 crore.

Bank reported a stable asset quality in the first quarter of this fiscal amidst high disbursement growth and gross non-performing assets, historically been a tad higher both in the first quarter and the first half of past few financial years, the bank said in a release.

related news

The gross NPA stood at 2.17 percent as on June 30, 2018 against 2.98 percent by same period of 2017.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) was 36.8 percent for the June quarter.

Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said: "We continue to differentiate and deliver a strong all round growth on the Banking Platform as seen through a robust growth of more than 60 percent in AUM, nearly 100 percent growth in disbursements and deposits touching 10,000 crore mark, with gross and net NPAs tracking well and a 24 percent growth in PAT over the previous quarter."

Shares of the company rose by 0.46 percent to Rs 660.40 at close on BSE.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 06:41 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Business #Companies #earnings #Results

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.