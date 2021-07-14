AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 17.3% YoY to Rs. 235.7 cr: Emkay Research

AU Small Finance Bank | The bank launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on March 9 and fixed the floor price at Rs 1,181.06 per share.

Emkay Research has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects AU Small Finance Bank to report net profit at Rs. 235.7crore up 17.3% year-on-year (up 39.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 26.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 650.9 crore, according to Emkay Research.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 2.4% Y-o-Y (up 22.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 456.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

