AU Small Finance Bank clarifies on recent executive exits, says asset quality improving

AU Small Finance Bank has clarified on the recent exits in the bank including on the resignation of internal audit head, Sumit Dhir. The bank, on August 31, clarified that Dhir's resignation was due to personal reasons.

"Mr. Sumit Dhir has expressed his desire to move back to his hometown Delhi due to changes in his personal circumstances following Covid 2nd wave. He continues to be on our rolls as Head of Internal Audit and we remain in discussions with him for a possible retention," said the bank in an exchange notification.

"These retention discussions are as per our usual HR practices and strategy which we follow for the entire senior management team to manage business continuity, confidentiality, and competitiveness," the bank said.

"Role of Internal Audit function is around ensuring adherence to internal control & processes designed and approved by Audit Committee and the Board of Directors. We have a full fledged Internal Audit team with ~50 members and 7 external concurrent audit firms which have remained stable over the last 4 years," the bank added.

Earlier, Alok Gupta, chief risk officer had resigned citing personal reasons. Subsequently, the bank had appointed Alok Jain as the new CRO. "Appointment of a new CRO is a disclosable event (as per RBI Circular No. DBR.BP.BC.No.65/21.04.103/2016-17 dated 27th April 2017) which requires disclosure of the appointment of new CRO at the earliest or the last day of existing CRO’s term, which we made within the regulatory timelines," AU Bank said in the clarification.

Further, AU Small Finance Bank said it "categorically want to confirm that there is not a single other resignation in the top-50 senior management team or the Board of Directors."

The senior management team (top-50) has an average vintage of ~6.5 years with AU and remains very excited around our journey to create a leading banking franchise. Some challenges remain around the Jaipur location which we are addressing by scaling up Mumbai and other regional offices at key cities, the bank said.

"We had disclosed this consideration in our Q1 earnings call on 6th August 2021 and AGM on 17th August 2021. As the largest SFB, AU has successfully attracted talent over the last 12-18 months," the bank said.

During this period, the Bank strengthened its senior management team with ~100 hires at senior positions in Tech, Sales, Risk, Audit, Credit, HR, and Control positions including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Digital Officer, Lead - Tech Initiatives and Distribution Strategy, Head of Agribusiness, Chief Risk Officer (“CRO”), Chief of Credit – Commercial Banking, Chief HR Officer, Head of Internal Audit, Head of IT Audit and Head of Legal amongst others, it added.

"Business continues to perform well as per our commentary in Q1 earnings call. Asset quality remains stable and the last two months' collections have given us further confidence. AU remains an attractive franchise for talent," the bank said.

Asset quality improving

Later, in a conference call on 1 September reassured investors that the bank continues to do well in terms of business. The asset quality and business continuation have improved in July and August, the bank’s management said in a conference call on 1 August.

The bank management repeated that the recent resignations of senior level executives was due to personal reasons.

(This story is updated with the details of the conference call with management on 1 September)