AU Bank Q1 Net Profit may dip 18.8% YoY to Rs. 163.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banks and Insurance sector. The brokerage house expects AU Bank to report net profit at Rs. 163.1 crore down 18.8% year-on-year (down 3.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 31.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 680.3 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 4.9% Y-o-Y (up 13.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 423.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More