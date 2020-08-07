172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|au-bank-forays-into-south-india-with-branch-launch-in-bengaluru-5659661.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

AU Bank forays into south India with branch launch in Bengaluru

With this branch at J.P. Nagar here, AU Bank has 664 banking touchpoints across 12 states and one Union Territory.

 
 
AU Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, on Friday announced its foray into south India with branch launch in Bengaluru.

Another branch is going to be launched at Residency Road here this month, it said in a statement.

In the last three years as a bank, AU has built a net worth of about Rs 4,600 crore, deposit base of over Rs 26,000 crore and a strong lending base of about Rs 30,000 crore, the statement added..
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies

