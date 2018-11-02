Atul Goel takes over as MD, CEO of UCO Bank

Atul Kumar Goel on Friday assumed charge as Managing Director and CEO of UCO Bank. Prior to this assignment, he was executive director of Union Bank of India.

Goel takes over from R K Takkar who completed his three-year tenure on November 1, 2018.

Goel, who holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce, is considered one of the youngest and dynamic executives in the banking industry, UCO Bank said in a statement.

He started his carrier as Chartered Accountant in Allahabad Bank in 1992 and worked various segments including corporate credit, foreign exchange and treasury, it said.