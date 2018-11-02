App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Atul Goel takes over as MD, CEO of UCO Bank

Goel takes over from R K Takkar who completed his three-year tenure on November 1, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Atul Kumar Goel on Friday assumed charge as Managing Director and CEO of UCO Bank. Prior to this assignment, he was executive director of Union Bank of India.

Goel, who holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce, is considered one of the youngest and dynamic executives in the banking industry, UCO Bank said in a statement.

He started his carrier as Chartered Accountant in Allahabad Bank in 1992 and worked various segments including corporate credit, foreign exchange and treasury, it said.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 01:25 pm

tags #Atul Kumar Goel #Business #Companies #UCO Bank #Union Bank of India

