Atul Auto shares rise after ace investor Vijay Kedia raises holding

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

The company has been picked as one of the suppliers by Convergence Energy Services

Vijay Kedia had first invested in the company nearly a decade ago.

Shares of Atul Auto gained on Monday on the news of veteran investor and Director of Atul Auto, Vijay Kedia, raising his stake in the company to 8.4 percent.

The stock was trading at Rs 329 or 2.5 percent higher at 10am on the BSE today.

Kedia has converted warrants that were issued to him at Rs 198 per share in October 2022. This raised his holding by 7.05 percentage points from the 1.35 percent held through Kedia Securities.

