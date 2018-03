Three-wheeler maker Atul Auto reported a 26.52 per cent increase in its sales at 3,621 units in February 2018.

The company had sold 2,862 units during the same month last fiscal, Atul Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Sales during the April-February period rose 8.76 per cent to 38,741 units as against 35,621 units in the corresponding period previous fiscal.