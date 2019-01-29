App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

AT&T to cut jobs in weaker business units

The layoffs will affect a 'small' portion of the workforce and are consistent with staffing changes AT&T has done in the past.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
AT&T Inc is cutting some jobs in declining areas of its business, while hiring more people in faster-growing segments, an AT&T spokesman said on Monday.

The layoffs will affect a "small" portion of the workforce and are consistent with staffing changes AT&T has done in the past, spokesman Jim Greer told Reuters by telephone. He declined to specify how many positions would be cut.

AT&T is the second-largest US wireless carrier by subscribers. Last year it agreed to buy Time Warner for $85 billion, and it said in June it plans to achieve annualised cost savings of $1.5 billion over three years.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 09:01 am

