Atomberg Technologies raises $20 million led by Jungle Ventures

Mumbai-based consumer product startup Atomberg Technologies has announced a $20M growth funding round led by Jungle Ventures with participation from Inflexor Ventures.

The round also saw participation from existing investors including A91 Partners and noted angel investor Ramakant Sharma, co-founder of Livspace.

The fresh funds will be used to set up a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, scale-up in research and development activities to facilitate category expansion initiatives, and ramp up in investments on new distribution and brand, said the company.

Founded by Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das in 2012, Atomberg, along with its online presence, has also established its offline distribution network across 8000 counters in 150 cities. The company also has a fully integrated manufacturing facility at Navi Mumbai with a capacity of 1,50,000 fans a month.

Going forward, the company will expand its presence into kitchen appliances with the launch of an inverter-technology led mixer grinder, which is expected to be launched early next year. The company also aims to more than double its presence to over 20,000 counters in the next 18 months.

Manoj Meena, Co-Founder, and CEO of Atomberg Technologies said, “Within the last 18 months, we have seen almost a 5x growth in our monthly revenues from the pre-Covid times. Consumers across the length and breadth of the country have shown tremendous love for the brand and all our innovations so far. This investment from Jungle Ventures and the confidence shown by our existing investors by participating in the round is another validation of the vision that we have to create a technology-led consumer durable brand that solves real consumer problems."