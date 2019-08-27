App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ATMs might soon place 6-12 hour gap between cash withdrawals: Report

OTPs for cash withdrawals, similar to the kind used for card transactions online, is also being considered

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi State-Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) has suggested keeping a window of 6-12 hours between cash withdrawals to prevent frauds, according to a report by The Times of India.

"A lot of these frauds happen at night, from around midnight to early morning. A bar on transactions for a certain period can help," said Mukesh Kumar Jain, the CEO of Oriental Bank of Commerce and the Delhi SLBC convener, told the publication.

The proposal was one of the safety measures discussed at a meeting of representatives from 18 banks, the paper said.

Close

There were 179 fraud cases recorded in Delhi during 2018-19, the highest number after Maharashtra (233). Across the country, the number of frauds rose to 980 in 2018-19 from 911 the previous year.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

One-time password (OTPs) for cash withdrawals, similar to the kind used for card transactions online, are also being considered, Jain told The Times of India.

Another measure being evaluated is a centralized monitoring system with a two-way communications system, the report said.

Out of OBC’s 2,600 ATMs, 300 are monitored using a similar system. The ATMs are tracked at a control room at the bank’s head office.

OBC estimates a saving of Rs 50 crore annually once the system is in place since hiring guards won’t be necessary.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #banking #Economy

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.