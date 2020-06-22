App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atmanirbhar Bharat package | Discoms seek over Rs 93,000 crore in loans from Power Finance Corp, REC: Report

Four of the loans are in the advanced stage of completing formalities, and the first tranche of disbursements is expected to take place in the next 10 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC have seen interest for loans worth about Rs 93,000 crore from power distribution companies (discoms) under the Atmanirbhar Bharat liquidity infusion package.

Requests have come in from companies in states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, where discoms owe high outstanding amounts to power units, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Four of the loans are in the advanced stage of completing formalities, and the first tranche of disbursements is expected to take place in the next 10 days, The Economic Times reported.

related news

"Andhra Pradesh discoms have submitted loan applications for Rs 6,600 crore," a government official told the publication.

"All formalities including submitting state government guarantee have been completed. The sanction is under process. Maharashtra’s Rs 5,000 crore application is under sanction. All formalities including state guarantee are done," the official added.

Maharashtra discoms have applied for loans worth Rs 5,000 crore, while Punjab and Rajasthan have sought loans worth around Rs 4,000 crore each.

Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Odisha have sought exemption from working capital limits, the report said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 02:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus effect: Bank-led insurers like us have seen higher impact of COVID-19 lockdown, says IndiaFirst Life Deputy CEO

Coronavirus effect: Bank-led insurers like us have seen higher impact of COVID-19 lockdown, says IndiaFirst Life Deputy CEO

Lockdown wealth creator: This stock has doubled since March 24, time to book profit?

Lockdown wealth creator: This stock has doubled since March 24, time to book profit?

In this coronavirus wave, China tries something new: restraint

In this coronavirus wave, China tries something new: restraint

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.