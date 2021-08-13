ATM body unhappy with RBI's penalty rule: Report

"A review of downtime of ATMs due to cash-outs was undertaken and it was observed that ATM operations affected by cash-outs lead to non-availability of cash and cause avoidable inconvenience to the members of the public," the RBI said in a statement.

The Confederation of ATM industry (CATMi) has sought a review of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to penalise banks if ATMs run out of cash.

A CATMi board member told Business Standard that the move would not serve the interests of the industry or the banks.

"It is detrimental to the growth of the industry. When you are looking at such a stringent penalty at a time when the earnings are not much, and you get penalised too, the viability of deploying ATMs for banks as well as WLAs, will be impacted," the CATMi member told the publication.

CATMi is of the view that the ground realities were not taken into consideration before making the decision, the report said.

Under the central bank's "scheme of penalty for non-replenishment of ATMs", banks will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 per ATM if they are out of cash for over 10 hours a month. This will come into effect on October 1, 2021.

"A review of downtime of ATMs due to cash-outs was undertaken and it was observed that ATM operations affected by cash-outs lead to non-availability of cash and cause avoidable inconvenience to the members of the public," the RBI said in a statement.

"Therefore, been decided that the banks/ White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs) shall strengthen their systems/ mechanisms to monitor the availability of cash in ATMs and ensure timely replenishment to avoid cash-outs. Any non-compliance in this regard shall be viewed seriously and shall attract a monetary penalty," the central bank said.