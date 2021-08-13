MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

ATM body unhappy with RBI's penalty rule: Report

The RBI's "scheme of penalty for non-replenishment of ATMs", banks will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 per ATM if they are out of cash for over 10 hours a month

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 01:21 PM IST

"A review of downtime of ATMs due to cash-outs was undertaken and it was observed that ATM operations affected by cash-outs lead to non-availability of cash and cause avoidable inconvenience to the members of the public," the RBI said in a statement.

The Confederation of ATM industry (CATMi) has sought a review of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to penalise banks if ATMs run out of cash.

A CATMi board member told Business Standard that the move would not serve the interests of the industry or the banks.

"It is detrimental to the growth of the industry. When you are looking at such a stringent penalty at a time when the earnings are not much, and you get penalised too, the viability of deploying ATMs for banks as well as WLAs, will be impacted," the CATMi member told the publication.

CATMi is of the view that the ground realities were not taken into consideration before making the decision, the report said.

Under the central bank's "scheme of penalty for non-replenishment of ATMs", banks will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 per ATM if they are out of cash for over 10 hours a month. This will come into effect on October 1, 2021.

Close

Related stories

"A review of downtime of ATMs due to cash-outs was undertaken and it was observed that ATM operations affected by cash-outs lead to non-availability of cash and cause avoidable inconvenience to the members of the public," the RBI said in a statement.

"Therefore, been decided that the banks/ White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs) shall strengthen their systems/ mechanisms to monitor the availability of cash in ATMs and ensure timely replenishment to avoid cash-outs. Any non-compliance in this regard shall be viewed seriously and shall attract a monetary penalty," the central bank said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #RBI
first published: Aug 13, 2021 01:21 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.