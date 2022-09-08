Atlassian plans to hire over 1,500 people in India by end of FY24

Enterprise software company Atlassian is looking to hire more than 1,500 people in India by the end of FY24, which will take its headcount in the country to over 3,000, the company has said even as tech firms are being cautious on hiring.

Atlassian has made team collaboration and productivity software such as Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket and Trello.

The company said it aims to grow its global workforce to 25,000 by FY26 from a little over 8,800 currently. The announcements come at a time when tech companies have resorted to layoffs and have frozen or are going slow on hiring.

The company, which established an India presence in 2018, has over 1,400 people at its R&D centre in Bengaluru.

Atlassian said the new target was a reinforcement of the company’s commitment to the Indian market and the hiring would have a strong R&D focus. It would be hiring across engineering, product, and design functions.

The company said it is looking to target talent from across the country and would offer employees a hybrid work environment—allowing them to work from home, office, or a combination of both.

Atlassian said this was in line with their flexible work policy introduced in 2020, where employees get to choose what works for them. People who don’t want to be or can’t be in Bengaluru or commute to an office don't have to. Fifty-one percent of its Indian employees live over two hours away from an office, it said.

Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder and co-CEO of Atlassian said in a statement that India’s tech talent was world-class. “…we want to hire the smartest technical minds across the country. Since opening locally in 2018, India has become home to our fastest-growing R&D site globally, and our doors are now open to talent across all of India. Our engineers are working on hard problems, and significant products for our overall strategy - it's a true R&D hub for us.”

While Atlassian has global customers such as Nasa, Verizon and Dropbox, its clients in India include Ola Cabs, Reliance, Walmart Labs, and Flipkart.

