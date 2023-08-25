Atlas Copco expands India operations, begins work on new unit in Maharashtra

Nearly 80 percent of the energy will be sourced from solar panels, while roughly 75 percent of the water for consumption purposes will be derived from rainwater harvesting at the Talegaon unit.

Atlas Copco Group has begun constructing a new facility in Maharashtra to manufacture compressor systems, the Swedish company said on August 25.

The factory in the Pune district’s Talegaon will manufacture air and gas compressor systems for the domestic market and exports.

Vagner Rego, Business Area President, Compressor Technique, said the investment would cater to the rising demand of Indian as well export market.

“This expansion project is part of our strategy to remain first in mind, first in choice for our customers. It will enable us to reach new customers and markets and improve lead times," Rego said

The Talegaon campus spans an area of 25,000 square meter, comprising a manufacturing plant and an administrative block. The latest unit, in which the company would invest $17 million, would further expand its manufacturing base in India.

The construction is expected to conclude by the second quarter of 2024 and will create employment opportunities for more than 200 people while boosting the production capacity, it said.

Nearly 80 percent of the energy will be sourced from solar panels, while roughly 75 percent of the water for consumption purposes derived from rainwater harvesting.

The new unit would be built in line with the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) concept, it added.