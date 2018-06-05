App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ather launches e-scooter priced at Rs 1.24 lakh

We started building electric scooters four years ago at IIT Madras and we are super excited to launch not only the Ather 340, but also our higher performance flagship variant, the Ather 450," Ather Energy Co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy today launched its flagship electric scooter model Ather 450 priced at Rs 1.24 lakh (on road). The company also introduced Ather 340 at Rs 1.09 lakh.Ather 450 is designed for city riding conditions and comes with a top speed of 80 km/hr and a range of 75 km. It can go from 0-40 km/hr in 3.9 seconds.

The model is priced at Rs 1,24,750 on road and the Ather 340 is priced at Rs 1,09,750 (on road). This is inclusive of subsidy of Rs 22,000, GST, road tax, smart card fee, registration card, and insurance.

"We started building electric scooters four years ago at IIT Madras and we are super excited to launch not only the Ather 340, but also our higher performance flagship variant, the Ather 450," Ather Energy Co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta said in a statement.

Between the Ather 450 and Ather 340 launch and AtherGrid being up and running in Bengaluru, the company is now looking forward to expand into Chennai and Pune in the coming months, he added.Co-founded in 2013 by IIT graduates - Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy is one the few hardware startups in India.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 03:05 pm

tags #Ather Energy #AtherGrid #Business

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.