Ather latest to offer refund to customers for chargers

Electric vehicle startup Ather on May 4 said it would offer refunds to customers for charging devices for vehicles bought before April 12, 2023, making it the latest company along with Ola to return the money.

The move came after the ministry of heavy industries (MHI) initiated a probe against EV makers for overcharging customers. The ministry found that these firms had violated FAME II EV subsidy guidelines by making customers pay for the charging devices, though they, too, were covered under the programme aimed at encouraging the use of electric vehicles.

"While there is no legal compliance requirement to bundle chargers, after discussions with MHI and in the larger interest of the EV ecosystem, we recently made the change to bundle the charger with the vehicle,” Ather said in a statement.

"In order to be fair to customers who had bought the vehicle prior to this change, we have decided to refund the invoiced amount of the chargers for vehicles bought before April 12th, 2023."

Ola Electric, too, said would reimburse the charger money to all eligible customers. “This move will not only demonstrate our commitment to the EV revolution but also serve to strengthen trust and add more value for our customers," Ola tweeted.

On May 3, TVS Motor Company had announced that it would refund around Rs 20 crore to customers.

Hero MotoCorp is also likely to follow suit.

It may be recalled that Ola Electric informed the Automotive Research Association of India that it would reimburse Rs 130 crore to 1 lakh customers who bought EV chargers separately following the MHI's decision.