Ather Energy appoints Subrata Mitra as Head of Government Relations and Policy

Ather Energy Co-founder & CEO Tarun Mehta hoped Subrata with his vast experience will help advance the company's position in electric mobility. (Prepresentative Image source: https:atherenergy.com)

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy on June 19 announced that it has appointed Subrata Mitra as the Head of Government Relations and Policy.

The company claimed Subrata has a successful track record in establishing and maintaining partnerships with the government, having worked in public affairs, lobbying, government relations and public policy for more than 25 years.

Subrata formerly oversaw government relations and public affairs strategies while working for Ericsson India as its Head of Government and Industry Relations, the company added. He held executive positions before joining Ericsson at Oracle, IBM, IFS AB and Huawei.

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO of Ather Energy, commenting on the appointment, said that government-industry cooperation will be crucial in shaping the EV industry's future, and hoped that Subrata with his vast experience will help advance Ather Energy's position in electric mobility.

Mehta said, "The EV industry is still in its initial stages and the industry-government partnership will be instrumental in driving the future of the business. Subrata will play a pivotal role in strengthening our engagement with the government and shaping favourable regulations for the electric mobility sector. His previous experience and deep understanding of policy dynamics will be valuable in working with the government and will drive Ather Energy's position on electric mobility within the policy circles.”

Subrata said that he is eager to help Ather Energy accomplish its goal of boosting the use of sustainable mobility.

"As I embark on this new journey with Ather Energy, I am excited to play a part in shaping the path to sustainable mobility in India through effective government relations and policy advocacy. Ather has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution in India, and I am excited to contribute to its mission of accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility," he said.