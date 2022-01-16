MARKET NEWS

ATF price hiked by 4.2%, second increase in January as petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged

This is the second increase in rates this month. Rates were hiked by Rs 2,039.63 per kl, or 2.75 percent, to Rs 76,062.04 per kl on January 1.

PTI
January 16, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Jet fuel or ATF price on Sunday was hiked by 4.2 per cent - the second increase in rates this month warranted by firming international oil prices, but petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 72nd day in a row.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by Rs 3,232.87 per kilolitre, or 4.25 percent, to Rs 79,294.91 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second increase in rates this month. Rates were hiked by Rs 2,039.63 per kl, or 2.75 percent, to Rs 76,062.04 per kl on January 1.

These increases in rates came on the back of two rounds of price cuts seen in December that reflected a drop in international oil prices during the second half of November and mid-December.

Thereafter, international rates have firmed up, leading to the hike in ATF prices.

ATF price had peaked to Rs 80,835.04 per kl in mid-November before it was cut on December 1 and 15 by a total of Rs 6,812.25 per kl or 8.4 percent.

Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month, based on the average price of the international benchmark in the preceding fortnight.

Unlike ATF, petrol and diesel rates are revised daily after taking the average price in the preceding fortnight. But prices have remained unchanged since November 4, 2021, when the central government had cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre.

This is despite a wild swing in international oil prices. Brent crude oil, the best-known international benchmark, was at $82.74 per barrel on November 5, 2021, before it started to fall and touch $68.87 a barrel on December 1. Prices have climbed since and are now near $85, just below the peak of $86.40 touched on October 26, 2021, which had led to petrol and diesel prices spiking to an all-time high.

Petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at Rs 86.67, price information from state fuel retailers showed.

Before the excise duty cut, petrol and diesel prices had touched an all-time high across the country. While petrol had crossed the Rs 100 a litre mark in most cities, diesel was above that level in nearly half the country.

In Delhi, petrol came for Rs 110.04 a litre and diesel for Rs 98.42.

Prices had eased from an all-time high on November 4, 2021, after the Union government had cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 a litre. States also cut local sales tax or VAT on the two fuels - BJP ruled states on the same day and some others at differing dates thereafter. But other than these two, the basis rates have remained unchanged.
PTI
first published: Jan 16, 2022 04:53 pm

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

