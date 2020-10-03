ATDC ties up with 77 factories for skilling project: AEPC

Build relationships | Networking keeps you on top of the recent developments and also gives you a chance to learn from others in the field who may have been working in the sector far longer. Higher placed colleagues are also more likely to recommend ‘known’ people for opportunities. (Image Source: Unsplash)

Apparel exporters body AEPC on Saturday said its training arm ATDC has tied up with 77 manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu for a World Bank funded skilling project.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said ATDC (Apparel Training and Design Centre) will impart three-month classroom training to 240 apprentices in five different courses followed by 12-month on-the-job training.

"We have received support letters from 77 factories based in Tirupur and Chennai apparel cluster for World Bank funded Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) project," he said in a statement.

He added that courses were designed after consulting the industry so that they can have an upgraded workforce.

"While the apprentices will earn a stipend of Rs 4,500 to Rs 9,000 per month during the 12-month training period, they stand a good chance to get absorbed in the same factory," Sakthivel said.

STRIVE is a World Bank funded project under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship with a total cost of Rs 2,200 crore (USD 318 million) aimed at improving the productivity at MSMEs in various industrial clusters, he said.