Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS LIVE: He is stable and responding to treatment, says hospital

Jun 12, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been ailing for long, was admitted to AIIMS today following complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues and was undergoing dialysis, hospital sources had told PTI on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rushed to AIIMS to meet the 93-year-old senior leader of the BJP. Modi reportedly stayed in the hospital for about 50 minutes, enquiring about Vajpayee's health and meeting his family members.
In this photograph, he is seen leaving the hospital after having visited the ailing BJP veteran. (Image : PTI)
BJP supremo Amit Shah paid a visit to ailing Vajpayee at AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday evening. (Image: PTI)
Union Health Minister JP Nadda and former Union Minister MM Joshi were among other BJP leaders who visited Vajpayee at the hospital.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Vajapyee at AIIMS in the evening on Monday.
The BJP leader ruled India as prime minister for thirteen days in 1996, following which he again took the office for 13 months from 1998-99, before finally pulling a complete five-year stint as PM from 1999-2004.
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was on Monday admitted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for what doctors described as a routine check-up and investigations.
AIIMS doctors advised that Vajpayee be hospitalized under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently director at AIIMS.
