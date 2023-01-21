 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AT1 Bond case: YES bank to file appeal in SC, says CEO Prashant Kumar

Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

YES Bank had written off AT1 bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore as part of the bailout in March 2020.

YES Bank's managing director and chief executive officer Prashant Kumar said the bank will file an appeal in the Supreme Court in the additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds write-down case.

"We are making an appeal in the honourable Supreme Court. When the judgement was pronounced yesterday, we immediately made a request to the court to give us time to appeal in the Supreme Court and stay on their judgement," Kumar said during the press conference after the announcement of the quarterly results.

On January 20, the Bombay High court set aside the write-down of additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds in March 2020.

YES Bank had written off AT1 bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore as part of the bailout in March 2020. This irked YES Bank’s AT1 bondholders who moved the court to challenge the decision and get their money back.

AT1 bonds are a type of perpetual bonds that do not have any fixed maturity but offer relatively higher rates as those are considered quasi-equity instruments with a larger risk of investment.