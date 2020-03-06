At a time when layoffs are the norm, are employee bonds still relevant?

Kabir K*, a senior manager at an IT firm, inducts at least 100 freshers into his business unit every year. At the end of two years, which is the bond period for freshers, an average of 10-15 percent quit or in management's words 'abscond'. A few years back this number was 1 percent on average, Kabir pointed out.

'Absconders' as the word suggests refers to those who quit before their bond period ends and without completing exit processes. Employee bonds are a norm in the IT sector and usually range between one to two years. In recent years, the number of absconders has risen.

According to Ajay Shah, Head of Recruitment at staffing firm Teamlease Services, as the number freshers who abscond increase, the IT firms that make employee bonds mandatory has reduced by 30 percent.

For instance, of 100 tech firms close to 30 have done away with the system keeping in line with changing trends. It would hardly be surprising if others follow suit, Shah added.

What brought the change?

The recent move is driven by multiple factors, say experts. The past couple of quarters has seen IT firms lay off hundreds of mid and senior-level employees for non-performance and to restructure the employee pyramid.

For example, Cognizant is looking to layoff close to 12,000 mid to senior employees and Capgemini has reportedly laid off 500 employees. There were reports of Infosys, IBM and Accenture also following suit.

Considering this, Shah said, "It brings home the fact that jobs are not permanent.""

Freshers and techies (slang for IT sector workers) are now guided by what the prospective employer offers in terms of job profile rather than the company brand - even if it means quitting the firm within a matter of months or rejecting a good pay package for a better work profile.

Let us take the case of S Prasad* and K Shanti* for instance. When Shanti was placed a decade back, her choice was between a top-four IT company in India and a mid-tier IT firm. She chose the bigger brand, despite the smaller firm offering her challenging projects. For Shanti, the brand was the priority since it signified a secure job.

In the case of Prasad, the new graduate was offered jobs at top Indian IT firms - as a systems test engineer and in software development with a choice of his domain. "I chose the latter," he said.

Given the IT landscape, Prasad weighed what would benefit him in the long run rather than short-term, and despite the former offering better pay. "As I see it, job security is a myth now," he added.

Kasthuri K*, a senior manager with an IT firm explained that aspirational techies look at what their prospective employer is working on rather than job security. "Brand loyalty and such have become thing of past," he added.

Freshers have also come to realise that breaking the bond does not have legal repercussions and are thus willing to risk more.

So, why do so many firms continue with the policy?

"To protect their investment," points out Kamal Karanth, founder, Xpheno, a specialised hiring firm.

Each year, thousands of freshers join IT firms in the country, and with the exception of Cognizant, others such as TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro mandate at least a one-year bond for employees. A breach would result in candidates coughing up between Rs 50,000 to over Rs 2 lakh, depending on how soon they leave.

As per reports, fresher training cost accounts for about 1-2 percent of the overall revenue.

In their defence, Karanth explained that firms invest a lot in training employees only to have them leave in the first six months. While it typically takes a company a year or two to get a return on its investments when an employee leaves within the bond period.

"This kind of leakage is too much to manage and hence firms make freshers sign a bond," Karanth added.

Mohandas Pai, former CFO, Infosys and Chairman, Aarin Capital, in a recent interaction with Moneycontrol pointed out that another reason why companies have a bond is that firms bring in important projects taking into account these employees. When employees leave midstream, it disrupts the project and also clients.

"There has to be a process. The reality is that people do not follow. They just go off," he added, which according to him affects deliverables.