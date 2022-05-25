At 295, Mumbai reports highest COVID-19 cases in over three months

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 295 new coronavirus infections, highest in the last over three months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. No death on account of the pandemic was reported in the metropolis during the day, it said.

Earlier, the financial capital of the country had recorded 349 new cases and three deaths on February 12, 2022. The caseload in the city increased to 10,63,571, the BMC release said.While infections are on the rise, they are not life-threatening as patients are recovering, a civic official said.

Out of 295 patients reported during the day, 12 were hospitalized. As many as 194 patients recovered, increasing the total of recovered persons in the city to 10,42,474.As many as 194 patients recovered, increasing the total of recovered persons in the city to 10,42,474.There are 1,531 active coronavirus patients in Mumbai now. The civic body carried out 9,100 coronavirus tests since previous evening, which took the total of samples tested so far to 1,70,88,341.

The recovery rate in the city is 98 per cent, while overall growth rate of cases for the period between May 18 and 24 was 0.017 per cent. The caseload doubling period stands at 3,973 days.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show